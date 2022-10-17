Man wanted for sexually assaulting jogger near Pier 40 now suspect in attempted rape under FDR

A woman jogging Sunday morning was sexually assaulted by a man who fled on a bike and police are still looking for the suspect. Lucy Yang has the details.

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are after a repeat offender who brutally attacked two separate women on opposite sides of Manhattan.

The NYPD first received a report back in March about a 39-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted while jogging near Pier 40 in the West Village.

The woman was on the jogging path when she was approached by a man riding a bike who pushed her to the ground and began to choke her.

He then sexually assaulted the woman and stole her cell phone. He fled on his bike.

Investigators released surveillance video of the attack and identified the suspect as 28-year-old Carl Phanor.

Now, police believe Phanor is the suspect in an attempted rape that happened back in October.

A 48-year-old woman was walking along the FDR service road early in the morning when someone approached her from behind and put her in a chokehold.

The suspect ripped the woman's pants while he attempted to rape her, according to police.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect who fled on a bike with her wallet and cell phone.

About 30 minutes after the attempted rape the victim's credit card was used to make a purchase at a smokeshop on 1st Avenue in the East Village.

Phanor's last known address is the Bowery Mission Tribeca Shelter on Lafayette Street in Chinatown.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of Phanor is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

