Shakespeare in the Park announces new capacity guidelines ahead of reopening

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The iconic Shakespeare in the Park is returning to New York City with new guidelines.The theatrical program will limit capacity to ensure social distancing when it returns to the Delacorte Theater this summer.Despite being outdoors, only 428 people will be permitted in the 1,800-seat theater.The show will run from July 6 to Sept. 18, three weeks longer than originally scheduled.All theatergoers over the age of two must wear masks and either provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test.Tickets to Shakespeare in the Park are still free and limited to two per person, but there will be no in-person lines this year.Tickets will be distributed through "an advanced digital lottery" on Goldstar. Entries will be accepted starting on June 29.The public theater could modify capacity limits if state protocols are revised.