Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene on Strauss Street. Two men fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, inside a Brownsville, Brooklyn, restaurant Thursday morning.

It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.

A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital

A 45-year-old man was also shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Two men, wearing all black, fled in a dark SUV.

No arrests have been made.

This breaking story will be updated as information becomes available.

