7 on your Side: Best Buys for June

NEW YORK (WABC) --June is just around the corner - that means Father's Day, maybe gifts for grads - or perhaps you need to pick up something for a wedding shower for a June brides.
Before you burn up your plastic, give a listen to some sizzling summer deals especially on Memorial Day Weekend, which unofficially kicks off summer and also marches in some big savings. Large appliances and mattresses will be at or near Black Friday lows. Now is the time to replace and upgrade for a lot less.
Also getting skimpy - the price of lingerie thanks to Victoria's Secret semi-annual sale.
"Their prices are the lowest ever you'll see others following suit - Bare Necessities and Fredericks of Hollywood come down with their prices on lingerie - great shower gifts," says Janice Lieberman, consumer expert for Dealnews.com
Wedding season is upon us, and Lieberman says the table is set for great prices on dinnerware.
"You'll see Kate Spade dishes for as low as nine bucks. I think Macy's will lead the way - so check around and use coupon codes - and check out all the beautiful dinnerware out there," she added.
In Mid-June, circle the 17th for Dad!
Trade traditional Father's Day gifts like tools for tech. He'll love the smart gadgets that make the house safer and more energy-efficient. Between Memorial Day and July 4th, anything for the smart home, bulbs and thermostats, anything high-tech, anything WiFi that connects you to your house will be on sale, reports Dealnews.com
Our favorite splurge - a cooler that keeps beer cold for - wait for it - two weeks! It's on sale, but still pricey. Good thing the fishing is free.
Many parks will offer free fishing permits which typically run $25-$100. If you want to take dad or the grad to dinner, grub on a discount gift card. Restaurant.com will knock its $25 gift card to just $2. After you work off those calories at the gym, memberships go down as the weather gets hot.
After working up a sweat - cool off with a new air conditioning unit. Lieberman says check your air conditioning now, and if you need one - buy.
At Best Buy - 7 On Your Side saw stacks of A/C units, but just a few weeks after just three days of a heat wave in May, they ran out. So get your inventory before it vanishes, says Lieberman.
If you still can't stand the heat - hit the movies. Second run flicks at Regal and Cinemark cinemas - are just $1 per ticket.
The big takeaway - wait a few weeks on techs for kids like laptops - they'll be discounted in July when back-to-school sales - you heard that right - start heating up.
