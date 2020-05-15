coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Six Flags Safari park will return with drive-through experience

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is returning to an old practice to adjust to limitations created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Flags' Safari park is going back to a 'self-drive-through' experience.

That's how people used to view the animals from 1974 to 2012. But beginning in 2013, guests were loaded into shuttles and toured the park with a guide.

The return to the old way will allow visitors to view 1,200 exotic animals from the safety of their own vehicle.

Guests will have to book a reservation online for the experience.

