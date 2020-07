Reopening New Jersey: Murphy announces NJ Small Business Lease Program

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced a new relief program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Small Business Lease - Emergency Assistance Grant Program (SBL-EAGP) will allow businesses in 64 eligible municipalities to apply for grants of up to $10,000 for lease costs.The program will also assist landlords, many of whom are also small businesses."We are committed to helping small businesses across our state survive this unprecedented crisis," said Governor Murphy. "A stronger and fairer New Jersey starts from the bottom up. The Small Business Lease - Emergency Assistance Grant Program will infuse much needed funding into local economies by assisting both small businesses and the landlords that they rent from.""The Small Business Lease Emergency Grant Assistance Program is directly geared toward keeping the mom-and-pop shops on main streets and business centers afloat in this time of need, specifically in our most vulnerable communities in New Jersey," said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department ofCommunity Affairs and Board Chair of the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority. "Governor Murphy and I remain as committed as ever to supporting New Jersey's small businesses and this new lease program will work hand-in-hand with other state assistance programs to help them emerge from this crisis stronger."The SBL-EAGP will provide grants to:- Tenants leasing commercial space in mixed-use buildings- Tenants leasing space in commercial buildings- Tenants leasing space to operate a storefront businessThe program will be targeted to businesses with 5,000 square feet of leased space or less, and is requiring standard debarment and legal qualifications from applying businesses. Applications will open August 10, 2020, online, and funds will be distributed on a first come first served basis. $6 million in federal CARES Act funding will be allocated for this program.The applications will be available at: https://www.njra.us/