New York Smoke Shop has sold 6 million-dollar Powerball tickets since November

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- One lucky smoke shop in New York has sold six million-dollar tickets since November.

Smoke 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh sold a $2 million winning Powerball ticket in Monday night's drawing. The store sold two seven-figure lottery tickets in January and two $1 million tickets over a three-day span in November.

Despite their emerging reputation as a lottery hot spot, Smokes 4 Less has not received a cut of the winnings because they have yet to sell a top prize.

The store has developed a steady stream of dreamers with their theories as to how the store got so lucky. Some believe the store is on a hot ticket streak, others think it may have to do with their association with the Jackpocket Lottery app, or perhaps it is just the luck of the draw.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion ahead of Wednesday night's drawing. It is the largest jackpot of the 2023, and the one of the biggest jackpots of all time.

