Will winter -- and snow -- make a comeback? | Listen Weather or Not podcast

Will winter -- and snow -- make a comeback? Weather or Not podcast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Will winter make a comeback?

Sure, it's been mild much of this winter, and we've only had enough snow to barely break our persistent snow drought.

But at long last, factors are coming together (jet stream activity, polar vortex, more snow cover to the north) in a way that could unleash a good long stretch of winter. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok thinks that after the pattern change establishes itself, around Valentine's Day, we could see two to four weeks of real winter weather.

And if you've given up on snow, your despair may be premature. While next week's potential system may not cut it -- everything would have to be perfect, as Paul says, for snow -- locking in cold air for the second half of February and into early March will offer opportunities if a favorable storm track develops.

Lee Goldberg shares his thoughts, and explains why he hasn't given up on getting over 10 inches of snow this winter before it's all said and done.

And beyond the winter, how is spring looking? Will cool, wet weather prevail like last year and several recent springs, or will genuine pleasant mild weather finally delight us? Paul shares his long-range thinking, all on the latest edition of "Weather or Not." Listen below.