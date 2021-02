Manhole fires, slick roads among winter storm's aftermath across Tri-State

EMBED >More News Videos Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Traffic was moving at a close-to-normal rate Friday morning following the Tri-State's latest blast of winter weather.Trucks were out salting side roads near the George Washington Bridge and other locations, and driving conditions were generally wet.But the winter weather continued to cause trouble.Video from the Citizen app shows flames shooting from a manhole at West 164th Street and Edgecomb Avenue in Washington Heights.The fire left some localized outages in that area.And there was heavy smoke coming from another manhole in East Flatbush at East 38th Street and Church Avenue.These issues arise when road salt seeps into the ground during storms like this one.Meantime on Long Island, a car slid off Nichols Road in Setauket.Thankfully no one was injured.And crews worked throughout the night to clear snow in Centereach.Many roads were still covered in snow in Selden before dawn Friday.Crews still had work ahead of them before the morning rush hour.For residents everywhere, icing was a big issues.It coated cars, sidewalks and paths in many places across the Tri-State area.Residents were being urged to be careful leaving their homes Friday morning.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app