GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- A group of students on Long Island have been doing their part to give back by making something helpful for people less fortunate.
Students at Tiegerman School in Glenn Cove have taken donated trash bags and turned them into sleeping mats for the homeless.
The students learned how to fold, cut and connect the plastic bags to make them into the mats
Each sleeping mat takes about 700 plastic bags to put together.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Be Kind: LI students help make sleeping mats for the homeless
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News