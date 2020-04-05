coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey first responders help to make children's birthdays special during social distancing

By Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders in New Jersey helped to make children's birthdays special during social distancing.

Fort Lee's Fire Department and ambulance corps. Held a parade of vehicles on Saturday.

They drove around the borough announcing the names of children whose birthday had passed during the 'Stay at Home' order, saying 'Happy Birthday' and sounding their sirens.

