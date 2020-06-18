Reopen News: NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare to enter Phase 2

Cuomo's announcement on Wednesday was in contrast to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said he didn't see the city being ready until early July. The mayor said the decision would be "made closely with the state" - but barely two hours later, the state announced the decision.
Among other things, Phase 2 reopening means restaurants across the city's five boroughs will be allowed to open for outdoor dining for the first time in about three months.
We've already seen some outdoor dining with some restaurants offering tables outside where you can then sit and eat your to-go order.
The city has said it would consider closing some streets to give restaurants more room to accommodate outdoor dining.
There has been no guidance yet on which streets would be closed. And there is still some confusion about exactly what outdoor dining would look like.
The NYC Hospitality Alliance says the thousands of restaurants and bars they represent are still waiting for more clarity.
Phase 2 will also include the reopening of some offices - including those offering professional services, administrative support and real estate rental and leasing - plus in-store retail, barber shops and salons.
