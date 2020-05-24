Coronavirus News: Reopening of New Jersey beaches 'going well so far,' Murphy says

Great run this morning with @FirstLadyNJ, followed by a nice stroll along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park. Lots of folks wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and responsibly enjoying our beautiful Shore this MDW. pic.twitter.com/1oqkiHVjCZ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2020

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy says that the key indicators have all fallen dramatically and continue to trend in the right direction as the Garden State slowly reopens.Murphy says there are now more than 154,000 positive coronavirus cases across the state, and the death toll rose by 52 to 11,133.Beaches at the Jersey Shore officially opened on Friday, and the governor says things are going well so far."I think for the most part New Jerseyans have done an extraordinary job following our guidelines, it's too early to tell because it's Sunday, in the middle of the weekend, the weather has not cooperated, it's miserable yesterday, cold today," Murphy said. "For the most part folks have been extraordinary at doing the right thing in the state going on for 2 1/2 plus months. That will continue at our beaches even when mother nature cooperates with good weather."Murphy and his wife stopped by Seaside Heights on Sunday afternoon and noticed that people were obeying social distancing rules along the boardwalk.