coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Reopening of New Jersey beaches 'going well so far,' Murphy says

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, N.J., during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy says that the key indicators have all fallen dramatically and continue to trend in the right direction as the Garden State slowly reopens.

Murphy says there are now more than 154,000 positive coronavirus cases across the state, and the death toll rose by 52 to 11,133.

RELATED | Memorial Day 2020: What beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT?

Beaches at the Jersey Shore officially opened on Friday, and the governor says things are going well so far.

"I think for the most part New Jerseyans have done an extraordinary job following our guidelines, it's too early to tell because it's Sunday, in the middle of the weekend, the weather has not cooperated, it's miserable yesterday, cold today," Murphy said. "For the most part folks have been extraordinary at doing the right thing in the state going on for 2 1/2 plus months. That will continue at our beaches even when mother nature cooperates with good weather."

Murphy and his wife stopped by Seaside Heights on Sunday afternoon and noticed that people were obeying social distancing rules along the boardwalk.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyhealthbeachesnew jerseyjersey shorecoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Death rate slows in NJ, but 1,000 new cases reported
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Hoboken streets open to pedestrians
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What reopens in New York this week?
LIRR, Metro North prepare for regional reopenings
Mid-Hudson, Long Island still on track to reopen next week
WATCH: Bethpage Virtual Air Show
1 year later: What happened to Jennifer Dulos?
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Death rate slows in NJ, but 1,000 new cases reported
Show More
Veterans at Long Island cemetery honored by convoy of WWII tanks
NYPD announces 43rd COVID-19 death in department
Police searching for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Arrest in brutal attack on 64-year-old woman
3 hurt in apartment fire in Hell's Kitchen
More TOP STORIES News