Year in review: Top stories of 2018 on abc7NY

NEW YORK (WABC) --From sad to inspirational - 2018 was a memorable year in news.
Check out the list of the most-read stories on abc7NY.com:
Father, 4 daughters from Teaneck killed in Delaware crash
A New Jersey man and his four daughters were killed in a crash in July in Townsend, Delaware, but the man's wife survived.
The family members were from Teaneck, New Jersey, police say. The father, Audie Trinidad, was 61 years old, and his children include 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and two 14-year-olds, Melissa and Allison.
Leukemia patient expecting twins needs donor to save her life
It was a story that had many cruel twists -- a single mother of three who was pregnant with twins and needed a bone marrow transplant to treat her leukemia.
But this holiday season, Susie Rabaca's story continues to shine. Twins Ryan and Rainey were born in December, which is the latest healthy chapter in Rabaca's life.
Man dies after driving around barricade, onto live wires in Franklin Lakes
A man died after authorities say he drove his car around a barricade and onto live wires in New Jersey in March.
Responding officers arrived finding a vehicle fully engulfed, with a live power line lying in the roadway near the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
9-year-old boy killed boarding bus in Mississippi
An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus in Mississippi in November.
Authorities say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway when he was hit by the pickup around 6:30 a.m.
Officials say 22-year-old Hunter Newman was the driver of the truck. He's been charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $10,000.
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight during fashion week party
Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party in September.
Witness said Cardi B attacked Minaj while she was in the middle of a conversation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza. At one point, Cardi tried to throw a shoe at her.
Security stopped Cardi, and neither of the New York natives was seriously injured.
Photos show Cardi leaving the party with a bump on her head after she was apparently elbowed by a security guard.
These were the most-viewed stories on the abc7NY app:
Woman charged in violent, racist tirade on D train
A Brooklyn woman is under arrest after allegedly unleashing a violent, racist tirade on another straphanger onboard a D train in December.
Police said 40-year-old Anna Lushchinskaya, of Sheepshead Bay, faces felony assault charges after she yelled profanities at a 24-year-old Asian woman and struck her with an umbrella handle and keys.
Videos on social media from the incident show what appears to be Lushchinskaya making racist slurs at both the victim and a good Samaritan who intervened, but police have not charged the suspect for bias crimes.
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen car along a major road on Long Island in February.
Authorities say four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge in Suffolk County.
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Officials say the mother of an MS-13 victim who has become an activist following her daughter's murder was struck and killed by a vehicle at her daughter's memorial site.
Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of Kayla Cuevas, was fatally struck in September.
Cuevas' body was discovered exactly two years ago and the memorial was being held to mark that occasion. Authorities say Rodriguez, 50, was struck before the memorial started -- possibly after getting into a dispute with a female driver over the placement of the memorial.
These are the Parkland school shooting victims
At least 17 people died when a gunman opened fire at a Florida school in February. This is the complete list of victims and what we learned about them.
As an added bonus, this was our most engaged Facebook post of the year, and it is worth re-watching:
The moment a 10-year-old girl learns her foster parents will adopt her:
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts