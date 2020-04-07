coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Rash of discarded PPE leads to $1K fine in Southampton

By Eyewitness News
SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Officials in Suffolk County are cracking down on littering after finding discarded gloves and masks scattered in streets and parking lots across Southampton.

The Southampton Village Police Department shared pictures of the trash found by an officer.

In a Facebook post, the department says anyone seen littering can face up to a $1,000 fine.


