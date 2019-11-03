2019 TCS New York City Marathon: Jocelyn Jepkosgei wins, beating reigning champ Mary Keitany

Jepkosgei finished the race in first place at 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 38 seconds, missing the course record by seven seconds.
The 25-year-old Jepkosgei holds the world record in the half-marathon but had never run this distance. The Kenyan pulled away from countrymate Keitany with about three miles to go. Keitany collapsed after finishing 53 seconds later.
Jepkosgei is the youngest winner in New York since 25-year-old Margaret Okayo in 2001. She also won the New York City Half-Marathon in March and is the first runner to win both events.
Jepkosgei and Keitany were followed by roughly 52,000 racers a year after a world marathon record 52,813 runners crossed the finish line in Central Park after winding through New York's five boroughs.
WHEELCHAIR DIVISION
Both of last year's wheelchair champions returned to defend their crowns. Manuela Schar of Switzerland has won her third straight women's wheelchair title at the New York City Marathon, giving her eight consecutive marathon major victories.
After rolling ahead of the record pace for much of Sunday's race, Schr crossed the finish about a minute off the mark at 1 hour, 44 minutes and 20 seconds.
Daniel Romanchuk crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 37 minutes and 24 seconds. Last year, at 20 years old, he became the first American and youngest competitor to win the men's division.
MEN'S DIVISION
Reigning men's champion Lelisa Desisa has dropped out of the New York City Marathon after completing just seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.
Desisa, who is from Ethiopia, was in 17th place at the seven-mile mark before leaving the course Sunday. It was 45 degrees F (7 degrees C) at the start of the men's race, ideal for marathoning.
Desisa was attempting to defend his title 29 days after winning worlds in Doha, Qatar, in boiling conditions he described this week as "dangerous." With a temperature of 84 degrees F (29 degrees C) for the midnight start, 18 of 73 men didn't finish that race.
Conditions were even worse for the women's marathon in Doha, where 28 of 68 starters failed to finish.
Shortly after, the IOC announced plans to move next year's Olympic marathon from steamy Tokyo to the cooler northern city of Sapporo, leading to a spat with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. She conceded to the IOC on Friday.
TRIALS AWAIT
A few of the top American marathoners hope the race serves as good practice for the U.S. Olympic team trials in February. It's a group that includes 2016 Olympian Jared Ward on the men's side and Sara Hall, Kellyn Taylor and Linden among the women.
With its many bridges, the New York course should run similarly to the hilly trials course in Atlanta.
"New York is a tactical race," Taylor said. "And that's how the trials is."
CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS
Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is set to run his sixth straight NYC Marathon. "Orange Is the New Black" actor Uzo Aduba will run for the second time, and Luke Kirby from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will run for the first time.
