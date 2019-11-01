2019 tcs nyc marathon

Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Friday evening, the TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony will celebrate the diversity of the race and officially kick off marathon weekend in New York City.

The Parade of Nations will showcase the runners from around the world as they walk across the finish line.

Representatives from NYC running clubs and several U.S. organizations, as well as professional runners and wheelchair athletes, will be part of the procession.

The event will be capped off with a stunning fireworks show over Central Park.

Watch the Opening Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. right here or during Eyewitness News at 5.

----------
