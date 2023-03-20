Now that spring is here, what will the lack of snow mean for our regional reservoir system as the high-consumption summer months draw closer?

Weather or Not: How the lack of NYC snow will shape our spring outlook

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter of 2022-23 is going down in the books as the second most snow-free on record in New York City, with only 2.3 inches measured all season in Central Park.

In the latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," Lee chats with Nelson Vaz, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Vaz explains that while it's been dry in the city, that only applies to snow. We've had a lot of rain, and up north, where our reservoirs are located, they've had a lot more snow, especially in the most recent Nor'easter that pummeled the region last week.

Is that enough to protect us from drought? How is the spring extended outlook overall looking - and are we truly done with winter weather or the risk of a surprise snowfall? And with extreme weather now covering the whole calendar year, what can we do now generally to prepare and protect our loved ones?

Vaz breaks it all down with us.

