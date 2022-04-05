weather or not

Weather Not: When will spring shake off the chill? The AccuWeather outlook

By Lee Goldberg and Alex Dierckman
EMBED <>More Videos

When will spring shake off the chill? The AccuWeather outlook

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Well, we made it through winter. It's hard to believe it's already spring. But it hasn't really felt that way all that much.

Now, we're ready to look ahead at the spring weather outlook, and we're getting the best help in the business from AccuWeather's Paul Pasterlok, the lead long-range forecaster and senior meteorologist there.

If you're hoping for prolonged warmth, will spring 2022 deliver? Or does the persistent chill of the past week suggest spring might be colder than we'd like? We've seen chilly springs like this before -- cool and wet. Who can forget last Memorial Day, right?

How do things like La Nina, teleconnections or even the recent visit of the Polar Vortex figure in?

Paul will not only give us an inside look at the science he's using to arrive at his predictions, but he'll also take a look back to assess how accurate his winter weather outlook was.

You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can catch "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherla ninaaccuweathernyc weatherweatherpolar vortexspringaccuweatherweather or not
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Space telescope to make out-of-this-world discoveries
Weather or Not: What Curiosity rover is uncovering on Mars
Tracking the nor'easter: The art of the forecast
Turning tide on climate change: Offshore wind farms coming to NY, NJ
TOP STORIES
61-year-old woman walking on Bronx street shot dead
Man killed after being stabbed in torso in Chinatown
1 hurt when small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC building lobby
AccuWeather: Rain developing
Woman dies after being struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
Show More
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
Car stolen with 11-year-old inside from NJ bank parking lot
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
Ferrari stolen from 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's garage
More TOP STORIES News