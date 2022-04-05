NEW YORK (WABC) -- Well, we made it through winter. It's hard to believe it's already spring. But it hasn't really felt that way all that much.
Now, we're ready to look ahead at the spring weather outlook, and we're getting the best help in the business from AccuWeather's Paul Pasterlok, the lead long-range forecaster and senior meteorologist there.
If you're hoping for prolonged warmth, will spring 2022 deliver? Or does the persistent chill of the past week suggest spring might be colder than we'd like? We've seen chilly springs like this before -- cool and wet. Who can forget last Memorial Day, right?
How do things like La Nina, teleconnections or even the recent visit of the Polar Vortex figure in?
Paul will not only give us an inside look at the science he's using to arrive at his predictions, but he'll also take a look back to assess how accurate his winter weather outlook was.
You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can catch "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."
Weather Not: When will spring shake off the chill? The AccuWeather outlook
