Reopen NYC: COVID-19 leaves St. Patrick's Cathedral with $4 million budget shortfall

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The lack of tourists caused by the coronavirus has left St. Patrick's Cathedral with a $4 million budget shortfall.

Church officials say the decrease in revenue may threaten the ability to pay its New York City bills.

The cathedral usually makes $2-$4 million annually, just from the money people give when lighting candles and offering prayers.

More than five million people who come through St. Patrick's doors each year are tourists.

