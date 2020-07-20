Reopen NYC: COVID-19 leaves St. Patrick's Cathedral with $4 million budget shortfall

Church officials say the decrease in revenue may threaten the ability to pay its New York City bills.
The cathedral usually makes $2-$4 million annually, just from the money people give when lighting candles and offering prayers.
More than five million people who come through St. Patrick's doors each year are tourists.
