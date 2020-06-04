George Floyd

NYPD finds stash of bricks, rocks across NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD released video of more evidence that they believe proves the looters who have caused damage across the city all week are well-organized.

Officials said they found bricks and rocks hidden in strategic places on street corners in Brooklyn and Queens.

The boxes were not in the vicinity of any protests, but the NYPD believes they were to be picked up to be used at a future protest.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said bricks were recently stolen from a construction site in Manhattan, and police are looking into if that burglary is connected.

He also revealed that "seemingly innocuous plastic bottles" thrown at police during protests "are often filled with cement."

Along with being thrown at officers, protesters are also throwing the bottles at police cruisers, causing large amounts of damage.

RELATED: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters
EMBED More News Videos

A New York City woman's impassioned plea to a group of looters to stop what they were doing is resonating with people across the country.



PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


RELATED STORIES:

Tuesday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

'Dad changed the world': George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night

NYPD tactics during curfew help curb looting and violence

White House softens on sending troops to states amid George Floyd protests, sources say

Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism' amid George Floyd protests

Nation's streets calmest in days, demonstrations largely peaceful

George W. Bush releases rare public statement on George Floyd protests

NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx

Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx

Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral

Manhattan stores hit by looters

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanqueensbrooklynprotestnypdvandalismlootinggeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Mostly peaceful protests, relative calm in NYC
NYC memorial for George Floyd set for Thursday in Brooklyn
NYC memorial for George Floyd set for Thursday in Brooklyn
Obama responds to civil unrest following George Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mostly peaceful protests, relative calm in NYC
AccuWeather: Chance of scattered storms
White woman who called police on black man in NYC gets dog back
Bronx business owners may not recover from looting
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
NYC memorial for George Floyd set for Thursday in Brooklyn
Flames shoot from roof of LI church
Show More
Teen pleads guilty in Barnard freshman Tessa Majors' murder
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Cinema chain AMC warns it may not survive the pandemic
Restaurants in much of NY get green light for outdoor dining
Looter pulled from car after trying to run down officer: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News