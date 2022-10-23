Staten Island pizza shop honored for feeding dozens of asylum seekers

A pizza shop in Staten Island is helping asylum seekers by serving them pizza.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The owners of a Staten Island pizza shop are being recognized for providing food to asylum seekers who are being sheltered in two Staten Island hotels.

This week, public advocate Jumaane Williams presented an honorable citation to the owners of Verde's Pizza and Pasta House in Travis.

Sebastian and Danielle Bon-Giovani have fed dozens of migrants in recent weeks out of the kindness of their hearts.

Upon receiving the honor, Sebastian Bon-Giovani said, "it's about doing the right thing."

