How new legal action is aiming to reopen NYC schools

Coronavirus update for NYC
TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- There is new legal action that aims to re-open New York City schools despite the rise in COVID cases.

Councilman Joseph Borelli filed an emergency order on Friday to bring back in-person learning.

Councilman Borelli says that remote lessons are not quality learning and that Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have failed the city's children.

New York City schools are closed for in-person learning as COVID rates tick upward which could lead to a larger rollback of the city's reopening.



De Blasio closed school this week to curb the spread of the virus after the daily positivity rate hit three percent.

Many parents have expressed their frustrations after schools closed, and are also fighting to get schools back open again, saying they are safe, and the three percent metric is arbitrary and anti-science.

Out of more than 140,000 COVID tests among teachers and students since mid-October, just 308 have come back positive.

