3rd car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas

Another vehicle was stolen from a Long Island gas station while the owner was pumping gas.

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A string of car thefts has some Long Island residents feeling unsettled.

In less than four weeks three cars were stolen from three Nassau County gas stations in broad daylight.

In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.

The latest theft happened Sunday afternoon as a 43-year-old man was pumping gas at a Mineola station on Franklin Avenue when a suspect snuck into the driver's seat and took off ripping the gas pump off the machine.

Last week a 60-year-old woman was the victim of a similar crime while she was pumping gas at a different station in Mineola.

In that instance, the suspect drove off with her SUV while her dog was still inside. The animal survived being dragged behind the vehicle after the thief tossed it out of the window.

"To hear something, so close to home, it's definitely a shock," one resident said.

In Glen Head another victim was dragged into the street when a suspect took off with her car.

Nassau County Police are warning drivers to lock their cars and take their keys with them while they pump gas.

Officials also advise residents to never leave their cars running especially while at the pump.

ALSO READ | 3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip