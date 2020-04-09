Coronavirus News: SUNY Upstate sends nursing staff to assist Stony Brook Hospital

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A group of 22 nurses from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse are dropping everything to help serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island.The two facilities are sister hospitals in the State University System, and during this crisis, they are now relying on each other and sharing staff."They were in particular need for ICU nurses who can take care of patients on ventilators, Emergency Room nurses who can take care of any kind of patients that come their way," Upstate nurse Nancy Page said.ICU nurses routinely work with the sickest patients in the emergency room and intensive care unit."I think it is going to be a great experience, of course," Upstate nurse Emery House said. "It is terrifying, but they need the help, and we are able to help."For the next two weeks or so, they will be side by side on Long Island with fellow doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.Stony Brook Hospital has seen an influx of patients, and more than 300 additional beds have been added, including 180 beds just in the ICU.The Upstate University Hospital nurses realize that others may consider them heroes, but they say this is what they do every day and what they love to do."We have heroes inside there, heroes cleaning hospitals, trying to keep it safe," House said. "There are heroes all over the place."Emery admits her biggest fear of leaving is of the unknown. However, she realizes there is an entire team of nurses supporting her and standing behind them.