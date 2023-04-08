The intersection of Bailey Place and Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights will be co-named Angellyh Yambo Way.

Street in Kingsbridge Height renamed for 16-year-old girl fatally shot 1 year ago near her school

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A street in the Bronx was renamed after a 16-year-old who was shot dead outside her school.

Angellyh Yambo was killed a year ago today.

The intersection of Bailey Place and Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights will be co-named Angellyh Yambo Way.

Mayor Adams, the Bronx Borough president, district attorney and other officials attended the dedication at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the teen was not the intended target of the shooting, but was hit by a stray bullet.

Two other students were hurt in the shooting that took Yambo's life near University Prep Charter High School.

