Retired NYPD Transit Chief Joe Fox 'feels for' passengers on train during shooting in Brooklyn

"Imagine knowing you have to get away and you can't," Fox said. "You can't get out of a confined area, I really feel for them."
Over a dozen people were injured in a shooting that took place at the 36th Street station on a Manhattan-bound express N train.
Ten of those victims are being treated for gunshot or shrapnel wounds, half of which are in critical but stable condition, according to FDNY officials.
A massive manhunt is underway for the gunman who donned a gas mask and construction jacket before setting off several smoke bombs in the train car and opening fire.
Investigators recovered a handgun, shell casings, and three extended magazines. Police believe a jam in the gun saved more people from being shot.
For six years Joe Fox was the Chief of the NYPD's Transit Bureau and he says today's attack preyed on the unease riders already feel on the subway.
"People feel vulnerable and they are vulnerable because in that case until those doors open, those people are trapped in that car," Fox said. Just imagine that feeling."
Video shows passengers moving away from the car where the attack occurred while another shows someone trying to open a locked door between cars.
Locked to prevent passengers from falling onto the tracks. A safety mechanism that chief Fox says the MTA will likely now review.
"Thankfully this train pulled into a station when it did so they could get relief and those doors could open," Fox said.
Before emergency responders arrived, the video shows passengers helping the injured and working together to get aid. Another example of New Yorkers supporting each other in a time of crisis.
"At least two victims we saw coming out with gunshot wounds with people helping them, so that was really humanity at its best," Fox said.
Humanity that's taken yet another blow. New Yorkers violated yet again.
The question of whether New Yorkers will ever trust the transit system again remains. Earlier reports say security cameras in the 36th Street station were not working, making it that much harder to identify the suspect.
Criticism of Mayor Adams' plan to put more NYPD officers in the transit system to crackdown on petty crime like fare beating and loitering quickly rose in response to today's violent incident. A report from the New York Times revealing a uniformed officer had to ask passengers to call 911 on the train platform because his radio was not working.
When asked if the he thinks the system can recover in terms of commuter trust Fox said, "it can and it will."
"Because the transit system is literally and figuratively the lifeline of the city," Fox said. "And this is a great city and nothing will keep us down long term."
Chief Fox says passengers should expect a larger NYPD presence in the subways both plain-clothed and uniformed in the days and weeks ahead.
