coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Suffolk County launches free childcare for essential workers

FILE image (Shutterstock)

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Suffolk County is launching a free childcare program for first responders, medical professionals and transit workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Friday the launch of the Suffolk Childcare Consortium, a free childcare program for first responders, medical professionals and essential workers.

The new program, which provides assistance to employees on the front line working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"While closing the schools was the right thing to do to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, one of our main concerns was the availability of childcare for our first responders and medical professionals who are on the front lines of this crisis," Bellone said.

Enrollment will be on a first come, first serve basis and will be limited based on space and staffing.

To qualify for the program, children must be between the grades of Pre-K and Grade 6.

Children will be able to participate in a variety of activities, including completing their school's distance learning requirements.

Residents can register their children at www.scopeonline.us.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countyday carecoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreaksuffolk county newscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkchild carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandchildrenhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
LI cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Used masks, gloves litter creating public health hazard
Long Island Pride march postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News