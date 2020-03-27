Coronavirus News: Suffolk County launches free childcare for essential workers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Friday the launch of the Suffolk Childcare Consortium, a free childcare program for first responders, medical professionals and essential workers.
The new program, which provides assistance to employees on the front line working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
"While closing the schools was the right thing to do to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, one of our main concerns was the availability of childcare for our first responders and medical professionals who are on the front lines of this crisis," Bellone said.
Enrollment will be on a first come, first serve basis and will be limited based on space and staffing.
To qualify for the program, children must be between the grades of Pre-K and Grade 6.
Children will be able to participate in a variety of activities, including completing their school's distance learning requirements.
Residents can register their children at www.scopeonline.us.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus