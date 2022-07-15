Summer of struggles: New York City experiences for budget-friendly fun

Eyewitness News has been documenting what many Americans are calling the "summer of struggles."
Now, Lauren Glassberg has some ideas for summer fun that won't break the bank.
There's no velvet ropes or cover charge to go with the oversized mirror ball, and a dance floor called "The Oasis" has taken over the plaza at Lincoln Center.
Dance nights are free throughout the summer, all part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City program.
The ice has been replaced at Wollman Rink with a roller skating friendly surface, spinning skaters right back to the 80s as part of the DiscOasis.
It's $33 for adults and $27 for kids, including skate rentals. Skating is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
And for incredible views, head to the Brooklyn Bridge. It's a little more than a mile across and takes about 25 minutes to walk it.
Every step is filled with history, and it doesn't cost a dime.
And now, pedestrians don't have to compete with bicyclists for space along the walk.
For another vantage point of the Brooklyn Bridge, hop the ferry to Governor's Island.
With acres fields, paths, slides, food and stellar views, you can easily spend a full day there.
And finally, there's always summer concerts.
The Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is back in full swing, with live music at 12 different city parks, including Central Park.
There are 90 performances on the slate, so essentially something for every night of summer in the city. And they're all free.
