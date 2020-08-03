Coronavirus

Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 4.6 million cases in US, NY hospitals record new low

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday's hospitalizations were the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said 556 were hospitalized, while ICU numbers were down to 143 and intubations down slightly to 71. Three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus across the United States. Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.

The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.

35 states and Puerto Rico are currently battling rising daily death counts.

In New Jersey, 331 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 6 confirmed deaths were announced Sunday.

Here are more of today's headlines:

NYC SUBMITS 'OUTLINE,' NOT REOPENING SCHOOLS PLAN: CUOMO ADVISOR
New York City submitted an "outline," not a plan, to reopen its public schools in the fall, a top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as the governor reiterated that parents and teachers will not go into school buildings without a detailed plan. Cuomo advisor Jim Malatras said that it "looks like an outline, not a plan," noting it was just 30 pages, while smaller school districts submitted much lengthier plans.

SLA HAND OUT MORE VIOLATIONS
The State Liquor Authority handed out 36 violations Saturday night, visiting about 1,000 establishments. Since task force started, the SLA has visited 13,000 establishments.

NJ POSITIVE CASES DROP AGAIN
For the second day in a row, newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey have dropped. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Sunday that the number of new positive cases in the state was 331 on Saturday. The state also reported 6 new deaths related to COVID-19.



YANKEES VS. PHILLIES SERIES RESCHEDULED
The New York Yankees will play a four-game home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Phillies this upcoming week. The series begins with two games at Yankee Stadium on Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, followed by two games at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 6. Start times are TBD.

CALIFORNIA REPORTS HIGHEST DAILY DEATH COUNT

The California Department of Public Health is reporting more than 500,000 COVID cases. They are also reporting a record high number of deaths Saturday at 219.

WHO WILL BE FIRST IN LINE FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE?
Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it's a vexing decision.

US IS 'IN A NEW PHASE' OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BIRX WARNS
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.


REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
El Paso marks Walmart shooting anniversary amid COVID-19 pandemic
Scientists study COVID-19 outbreaks among European minks
NYC submits 'outline,' not reopening schools plan: Cuomo advisor
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical storm warning issued ahead of Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
AccuWeather: Humidity building before Isaias' arrival
Federal judge speaks out after son killed, husband shot
Metal subway debris basket falls, injuring 1 person
Party boat owners arrested after failure to comply with social distancing
Bear euthanized after attack on man in garage of NJ home
Show More
Mets GM announces Yoenis Cespedes opting out of season
Mother fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
NYC submits 'outline,' not reopening schools plan: Cuomo advisor
More TOP STORIES News