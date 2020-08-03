Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 4.6 million cases in US, NY hospitals record new low

He said 556 were hospitalized, while ICU numbers were down to 143 and intubations down slightly to 71. Three new deaths were reported.
Meanwhile, there have been more than 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus across the United States. Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.
The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.
35 states and Puerto Rico are currently battling rising daily death counts.
In New Jersey, 331 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 6 confirmed deaths were announced Sunday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC SUBMITS 'OUTLINE,' NOT REOPENING SCHOOLS PLAN: CUOMO ADVISOR
New York City submitted an "outline," not a plan, to reopen its public schools in the fall, a top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as the governor reiterated that parents and teachers will not go into school buildings without a detailed plan. Cuomo advisor Jim Malatras said that it "looks like an outline, not a plan," noting it was just 30 pages, while smaller school districts submitted much lengthier plans.
SLA HAND OUT MORE VIOLATIONS
The State Liquor Authority handed out 36 violations Saturday night, visiting about 1,000 establishments. Since task force started, the SLA has visited 13,000 establishments.
NJ POSITIVE CASES DROP AGAIN
For the second day in a row, newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey have dropped. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Sunday that the number of new positive cases in the state was 331 on Saturday. The state also reported 6 new deaths related to COVID-19.
YANKEES VS. PHILLIES SERIES RESCHEDULED
The New York Yankees will play a four-game home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Phillies this upcoming week. The series begins with two games at Yankee Stadium on Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, followed by two games at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 6. Start times are TBD.
CALIFORNIA REPORTS HIGHEST DAILY DEATH COUNT
The California Department of Public Health is reporting more than 500,000 COVID cases. They are also reporting a record high number of deaths Saturday at 219.
WHO WILL BE FIRST IN LINE FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE?
Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it's a vexing decision.
US IS 'IN A NEW PHASE' OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BIRX WARNS
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.
