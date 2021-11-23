Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Whether you're traveling, hosting family and friends or just want to know parade conditions, "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" has everything you need to know.Now here's the good news headed toward Thanksgiving. The overall weather map is fairly quiet. Still, there are some wind alerts over the Plains and into the Rockies and fire weather warnings south of there. And chilly air has gotten into the Southeast, complete with freeze alerts.The New York region has some of our own very chilly air and there are some Lake Effect snows so that can impact some of your travel as you head across I-90 or maybe I-88. Parts of northern New England might run into some snow showers, but generally, it's a fairly tranquil weather map leading into Thanksgiving after some possible travel delays Tuesday morning related to freezing as temperatures tumble.We are loving the way the weather map looks on Wednesday around New York, with just high pressure in control. The wind is backing down, with really beautiful travel conditions along the East Coast. Then on Thanksgiving, we're just in a sweet spot - call it stuffed between storms - with a system off to our west and a system that we have to watch very closely doing a lap out in the Atlantic Southeast of Nova Scotia.We were concerned about that storm last week because of its potential for winds, but it looks like it's far enough away, even though we'll still have a northwest wind of about seven with gusts to 14 and maybe as high as 15 to 20 miles an hour. The only downside is variable cloud cover, because we'll be between storm sytems, but it will be a dry Thanksgiving and the mildest day of the week, with highs in the 50s, a little above average.Now Friday, we start to get a little concerned on the backside for the holiday travel because we'll have a little rain in the morning. That's not a big deal. But it's very similar to what we had during the day on Monday, when we saw that morning rain, with winds kicking in and dropping temperatures.So as we go through the evening hours on Friday, falling temperatures probably could come along with some snow showers upstate to the north and west. It looks like it remains rather blustery as we go into the first part of the upcoming weekend.How does the rest of the weekend look, and how are things shaping up for the Macy's Thankgiving Day Parade itself? Make sure you watch Lee's complete video!