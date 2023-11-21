Big Thanksgiving week storm will wallop region with rain and wind | Weather or Not breaks it down

Get ready for a deluge on Tuesday just as Thanksgiving travel ramps up. Lee Goldberg and Jeff Smith break it all down in the latest edition of "Weather or Not."

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) -- A powerful storm crossing the country will reach New York City and the Tri-State area by Tuesday, just as Thanksgiving travel ramps up.

In a special edition of "Weather or Not," WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg is joined by his colleague, meteorologist Jeff Smith, to forecast, step by the step, the storm's path and impacts on our region. November has been dry around here, but that's about to change, and fast. Plus, areas to our north could see ice and snow out of this system. We look at where the line is.

With the powerful storm pulling away, they examine the wind profile for Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and what if any effect it can have on the balloons. And then, we look farther down the road, and examine models that suggest a below-normal look to our weather map as we head into December, and what that could mean for winter-weather lovers.