Wind-driven fire sends heavy smoke, flames shooting from Bronx apartment

An off-duty FDNY firefighter is charged with assault in connection with the death of a man who was punched and fell and hit his head outside a bar in Queens.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A raging fire in the Bronx caused heavy smoke and flames to shoot out of the top floor of a six-story apartment building on 135 West 183rd St. in University Heights.The four-alarm fire spread to two additional apartments and into the space above the ceiling.The FDNY was on the scene with ladder trucks, trying to put out the flames.Two minor injuries were reported.It is unclear what caused the fire, but officials believe flames driven by heavy winds.----------