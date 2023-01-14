The Countdown: Questions mount over Biden classified documents

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' questions continue to mount over the classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden's former office and Delaware home.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' questions continue to mount over the classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden's former office and Delaware home.

An independent special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland is now investigating the files that date from Biden's time as vice president.

Meanwhile on Friday, a judge fined Donald Trump's company with the maximum fine allowed by the law: $1.6 million for a decade-long tax fraud scheme. One in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks.

The fine was the only penalty a judge could impose on the Trump Organization after its conviction last month for 17 tax crimes. ABC's Aaron Katersky spoke with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following the decision.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Mike Lawler interview

Voters and lawmakers rallied outside of the Queens office that once belonged to New York Rep. George Santos' predecessor. They say the embattled congressman is refusing to open that office now that he's under fire for lying about his work background and heritage. Meanwhile, Santos continues to be pressed to resign even by his fellow New York Republicans. Bill Ritter spoke with newly-elected congressmember from the Hudson Valley, Mike Lawler, about the drama.

Deadly Brooklyn fire

A deadly fire in Brooklyn killed a 9-year-old girl Friday morning. She was sleeping in her room when the fire broke out in Brownsville. There's still no word on what sparked the flames.

NYC asylum seekers

Mayor Eric Adams is asking for help because of the migrant crisis in New York City. He's asking the state for emergency aid to help shelter asylum seekers because he says the city is at its breaking point.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.