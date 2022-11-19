The Countdown: Schumer goes 1-on-1; snowstorm wallops Buffalo

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' Bill Ritter goes one-on-one with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a wide range of topics including the balance of power and protecting marriage equality.

The sit down is all a part of an interview that will air on this Sunday's edition of "Up Close.

Here are the other top headlines from Friday's show:

New Jersey tolls

Inflation is about to broadside commuters in yet another way. The Port Authority has moved to raise tolls on its bridges and tunnels connecting New York and New Jersey. The plan calls for a dollar increase. The agency says it needs the added money to counter higher costs and to make up for lost revenue from the pandemic.

President Biden on the economy

President Biden is predicting that the economy is going to get stronger after the start of the new year. Speaking Friday at the White House, the president said legislation passed over the course of this year will start having major impacts. The president also held a teleconference with several CEOs to talk about ways of boosting the economy.

Buffalo snowstorm

Buffalo and the surrounding area is getting pounded by snow. By Friday evening, far over two feet and counting had fallen in the area. A long night was forecasted with the possibility of two more feet predicted. The Bills football game scheduled for Sunday has been relocated, a wise move considering what the stadium looked like Friday afternoon.

