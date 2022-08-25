The Countdown: Fierce debate expected over NYC congestion pricing

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we unravel New York City's hotly debated plan to implement congestion pricing.

It would charge drivers entering the so-called Manhattan Central Business District, which is defined as the area south of 60th Street.

The issue has led the MTA to hold a series of hearings, which began Thursday night, to hear from the public on the controversial plan.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show

NYC honors tennis legend Althea Gibson with street renaming

New York City is honoring tennis legend Althea Gibson with a street renaming on what would have been her 95th birthday. Gibson was honored with a ceremony on Thursday. West 143rd Street between Malcom X and Adam Clayton Powell Junior boulevards will now be known as Althea Gibson way.

Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search

A judge on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents.

Barcode bracelets on asylum seekers arriving in NYC alarm officials

Five buses filled with migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Thursday, one day after dozens of migrants arrived wearing bracelets with bar codes. City officials said they had heard stories about the bracelets but hadn't seen them on migrants in New York City until Wednesday. According to the city, officials were alarmed when they discovered that nearly all 237 migrants were wearing the barcode bracelets that day.

