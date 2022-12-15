The Countdown: FTX crypto saga widens; Sandy Hook tragedy 10 years later

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue to dig deeper into the ever-widening cryptocurrency saga surrounding FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Fried is now fighting extradition from the Bahamas to the U.S. where the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have pressed charges against him.

Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding customers and investors out of billions of dollars.

ABC News investigative reporter Aaron Katersky joined 'The Countdown' to discuss where this case goes next.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Sandy Hook massacre 10 years later

On December 14, 2012, 20 first graders and six educators were senselessly killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. A gunman went inside the school and opened fire. When the shooting was over, Newtown, Connecticut, would never be the same. In the decade since, many of the Sandy Hook survivors and victims' families have become tireless advocates for gun control, even as we've seen multiple other school shootings.

Future of electric vehicles in U.S. cities

With the promise of future fusion power announced on Tuesday, today we turned our attention to the space in time in between. In order to ultimately win out against climate change, the fight must come on many fronts, including transportation. A new study suggests electric vehicles will be pivotal tools in making America's biggest metro areas both greener and healthier. The author of the studied joined our show.

Respect for Marriage Act

There was history and excitement at the White House Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act. It protects same-sex and interracial marriages if the Supreme Court were to overturn federal law. We spoke with assistant White House press secretary Kevin Munoz about what this new legislation means to the LGBTQ community.

