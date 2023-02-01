The Countdown: George Santos expresses remorse for lies in new interview

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dig deeper into embattled Congressman George Santos and three big headlines from Tuesday.

First, Santos told colleagues that he would temporarily recuse himself from his congressional committees.

Also, a new poll found the vast majority of people in Santos' district want him to resign.

Then on Tuesday evening, the congressman expressed some remorse for the lies he told on the campaign trail.

The remarks came in an interview with One America News Network.

We discuss the interview and the other revelations surrounding the congressman.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

NYC asylum seekers latest

The NYPD was on the scene in Hell's Kitchen as a group of asylum seekers refused to move from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The tents are now gone, but everything else remained the same Tuesday morning -- and the migrants say they're not moving. The area was barricaded and police were on the scene to keep an eye on the situation.

Run, hide, fight

It's a thought that by now, sadly, has crossed all our minds. You're in public, and you hear gunshots. So, what do you do? The FBI's guidance in a mass shooting attack has been to run, hide, and fight, as a last resort. But now, some experts think that tactic might be outdated, especially with more mass shootings and more everyday heroes saving lives.

----------

