The Countdown: Florida braces for Nicole, balance of power remains in question

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest details on Hurricane Nicole as it takes aim at Florida, and the balance of power in the U.S. as results continue to trickle in from the midterm elections.

Hurricane Nicole strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it rapidly approached the Florida coast.

Not only will Nicole impact Florida, but it will also bring some soaking weather our way.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has more on Nicole's impact, while Josh Einiger is in Florida with more on the preparations underway.

Meanwhile, across the nation, the balance of power remains up in the air as votes continue to be counted from Tuesday night's midterm elections.

We cover both the major local and national races.

