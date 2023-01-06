The Countdown: Stalemate continues in struggle for House speaker

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue to follow the stalemate in the House of Representatives.

Party leader Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans, but he failed again in ballot after ballot on Thursday, the third excruciating day of voting.

The standoff is between McCarthy and 20 conservative colleagues who are withholding the support the California Republican needs.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable progress'

Doctors with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center updated the condition of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin on Thursday. After suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game, doctors were happy to say, "Not only that the lights are on, but there's someone home."

Pope Benedict laid to rest

Tens of thousands of people gathered at St. Peter's Basilica Thursday for a final goodbye to Pope Emeritus Benedict the XVI. It was the first time in more than two centuries that a living pope presided over a funeral mass for a former pope.

NYPD crime stats

Overall crime in New York City was down last month, which is the second straight month it has gone down. The NYPD released its annual crime stats on Thursday. The news shows that progress was made at the end of the year, but overall crime for the entire year for 2022 was up by 22%.

NYC possible nurse strike

New York City hospitals are putting together extreme contingency plans as a potential nurse strike looms. NYC nurses have reached tentative contract agreements with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center, the union announced Thursday. A tentative deal was also previously reached with NewYork-Presbyterian, so negotiations continue with five more hospitals as nurses push for improved working conditions. Those 10,000 nurses have given notice they will walk off the job Monday at those remaining hospitals if agreements are not reached.

