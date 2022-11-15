The Countdown: Accessing fallout from midterm elections

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue to assess the fallout from the midterm elections nearly a week later.

Democrats had one of the strongest performances for a president's party in a midterm in years. It's a result that is reverberating at home and abroad. o

Over the weekend, Democrats clinched two Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada, solidifying control of the upper chamber regardless of the outcome of the runoff election in Georgia. Meanwhile, control of the house is still up for grabs.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Biden, Jinping meeting

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face meeting as leaders of their countries. The leaders discussed tensions over Taiwan, trade and Ukraine, with President Biden saying there is no need for a "new Cold War."

Amazon layoffs

Just as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is giving away the majority of his fortune during his lifetime, Amazon says it is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting this week. The New York Times reported the layoffs will focus on Amazon's devices organization as well as its retail division and in human resources. The layoffs represent about 3%t of Amazon's corporate employees. Just before this announcement, the pandemic produced Amazon's most profitable era on record.

Jon Swartz of Market Watch joins our show to discuss this topic.

