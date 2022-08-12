The Countdown: Video of NYC carriage horse collapse sparks debate

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we discuss a video that's sparked debate over the use of horse-drawn carriages in New York City.

The video showed a horse collapsing on Wednesday in Hell's Kitchen. Mounted police tended to the horse, shut down the block and placed a pillow under its head while cooling it down with ice.

Now some are calling for the end of those horse-drawn carriages. We get both sides of the debate.

Here are some of the headlines from Thursday's show

Trump Legal Fallout Latest

Thursday brought new developments in the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant, which should reveal exactly why the FBI searched Trump's home. It comes as the FBI has faced threats of violence, with some even calling for a civil war, in response to the search.

Monkeypox in NYC

There are now 2,039 probable cases of the monkeypox in New York City, breaking the 2,000 mark for the first time. New York City leads the country in the number of cases. Data from the New York City Department of Health show cases within the Hispanic community have now surpassed the white community. On Thursday, City Council introduced three bills aimed at combating the outbreak.

CDC COVID Guidance

The Centers for Disease Control offered up new COVID guidance Thursday. The agency says the nation should start to move away from restrictive distancing measures. That means moving away from social distancing and quarantines. The shift in guidance comes as most of the population, now has 'some' immunity to the virus, be it vaccines or antibodies. We have the latest on the guidelines.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

