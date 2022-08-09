The Countdown: Life and legacy of Olivia Newton-John

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we detail the life and legacy of actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73 on Monday.

Newton-john shot to stardom opposite John Travolta in the musical blockbuster, "Grease." Over the course of her career, Newton-John sold more than 100 million albums and scored multiple number-one hits.

Dr. William Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society joined us to share his advice on breast cancer awareness in wake of the Newton-John's death.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show

NYC asylum seekers

There's an ongoing battle between Texas and New York. Texas Governor Greg Abott has been sending busloads of migrants to New York City.

The move is being called a solution by Abott, to help border towns in Texas. He says they need to find relief due to, what he's calling, a crisis caused by President Joe Biden's open border policies. Legal Aid Society attorney Josh Goldfein joins us to discuss the issue.

Inflation Reduction Act

Senate Democrats approved the Inflation Reduction Act, using a fast-track budget process known as reconciliation over the weekend. The Democratic party says the bill delivers on the promise to better the climate, health care and taxes. ABC's Faith Abubey has the story.

Spotted Lanternfly

If you see them, squish them. That's the resounding message being spread to fight the invasion of the Spotted Lanternfly, a beautiful bug with a destructive behavior.

Dr. Alejandro Calixto, of the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program, tells us what we can do about the infestation.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

