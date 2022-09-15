The Countdown: Thousands queue up to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the huge show of support for the monarch in London on Wednesday.

The queen's coffin moved Wednesday morning from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where it is now lying in state.

The procession route was packed with people wanting to pay tribute to the monarch and send well wishes to the grieving royal family. Now, thousands are queuing up for a chance to say goodbye to the queen on their own. We have the latest from London.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Aaron Judge chases baseball history

It's a race for the top spot in the Yankees record books. Aaron Judge is now just four home runs behind Roger Maris' single-season Yankee record of 61 home runs. The record ironically, has stood since 1961.

Judge has made hitting a home run look easy, but just how difficult is it? Eyewitness News sports anchor Ryan Field was joined by YES Network's Jack Curry and Fordham University's Dr. Stephen Holler to break down Judge's accomplishments this season.

Toy Hall of Fame

What toy do you think belongs in the hall of fame? This year, some heavy hitters are in contention. We're talking Bingo, "Lite-Brite," Nerf toys, and even the classic spinning top. An advisory committee will select three of the toys to be inducted.

