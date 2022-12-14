The Countdown: History made with same-sex marriage bill, nuclear fusion reaction

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we highlight two milestones: an historic same-sex marriage bill and a nuclear fusion reaction breakthrough.

Thousands of people were invited to watch President Joe Biden sign a law Tuesday that requires the federal government and all states to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages.

The Respect for Marriage Act is intended to safeguard gay marriages if the Supreme Court were to ever reverse its 2015 decision legalizing them nationwide.

The law does not guarantee the right to get married, but it ensures that marriages must be recognized across state lines and that same-sex couples are entitled to the same federal benefits of any other married couple.

Nuclear fusion reaction produced for 1st time in history

Meanwhile, history of a different kind was made when U.S. scientists produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a so-called 'net energy gain.'

This one could be the first step on the path to the ultimate energy source, the process that powers our sun and all other stars.

It's a moment worth understanding, that's why Bill Ritter sat down for a chat with the president of the National Society of Black Physicists, Hakeem Oluseyi.

