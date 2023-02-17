The Countdown: Big school board meeting in NJ; President Biden on aerial objects

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover the much-anticipated school board meeting set to take place Thursday following the death of a student who took her own life.

Board leaders of the Central Regional School District were set to meet for the first time following the death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch and the resignation of its superintendent.

Kuch was the victim of alleged bullying at Central Regional High School in Bayville.

Parents and students demanded change after her death, and a week later, that change would come. The school's superintendent announced his resignation over the weekend, but still, more changes could be coming.

Eyewitness news reporter CeFaan Kim was outside the school Thursday night where the Board of Education addressed the media. He had more on their message.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Biden: Recent objects shot down were not spy balloons

President Joe Biden said the U.S. "acted out of an abundance of caution" when shooting down three unidentified aerial objects flying over North American airspace this past weekend. While the U.S. is still working to recover the objects and assess them, Biden said nothing currently suggests they're related to China's surveillance program or that they were surveillance objects from other countries.

Troubles at JFK Airport

A power disruption at JFK Airport is impacting travelers on Thursday as sources say some flights are being turned around and diverted to their points of origin. The disturbance at Terminal 1 is causing airport officials to shift some flights to arrive and depart from different terminals as many passengers are finding themselves stranded. The FAA issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) that the ramp to Terminal 1 at Kennedy Airport is closed until 9 a.m. Friday.

