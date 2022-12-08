The Countdown: Gov. Hochul addresses tripledemic; Judge's big deal

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we discuss the surges in various viruses and the effort in New York to prepare for it.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday warned that the 'tripledemic,' a combination of the flu, RSV and COVID, appears to be here.

There's a 75% increase in flu cases so far, a surge in RSV and too few people have COVID boosters.

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager breaks it down.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

NYC suspected serial shooter arrested

The man accused of three separate shootings within 24 hours is now headed to court. Sundance Oliver, 28, will go before a judge on a long list of charges including murder.

He turned himself in Tuesday morning and was later taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Two of the shootings were deadly. The third wounded a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair. The shootings happened in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Yonkers sergeant funeral

A final farewell and funeral were held Wednesday for fallen Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino, hailed as a cop's cop who made the ultimate sacrifice. A solemn procession made its way past the sea of officers standing at attention as his casket was carried to Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers.

Georgia runoff

Democrats will have one more seat in the U.S. Senate after Tuesday's record-breaking voter turnout for the final battle of the 2022 midterm elections. Incumbent Democrat, Raphael Warnock, won the runoff election for Georgia's Senate seat. It gives Democrats a slight edge and it means Vice President Kamala Harris won't have to break 50-50 ties in the Senate. It's also seen as a big loss for former President Donald Trump who supported Herschel Walker for the seat. In fact, he helped convince him to run.

Judge's big deal

If you're looking for someone to negotiate for you, call Aaron Judge. The slugger talked the Yankees into paying him $150 million more than what they first offered Judge prior to the 2022 season. Eyewitness News sports anchor Sam Ryan joined 'The Countdown' to break down the deal and what it means for Judge and the Yankees.

