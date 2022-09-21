The Countdown: Biden rebukes Russia; what comes next for Ukraine crisis?

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover the latest developments out of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The war in Ukraine dominated President Joe Biden's address to the UN on Wednesday.

In a scathing rebuke against Russian President Vladimir Putin, he called the invasion a duel between Democracy and Autocracy. His words came after Putin escalated the conflict by calling up more troops and making a veiled threat of the nuclear weapons at his disposal.

But instead of backing down, President Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to support Ukraine.

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett events at the UN while an official at Kean University joined the show to break down the crisis in Ukraine.

Here's the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Growing up homeless interview

Homelessness is a topic many want to ignore. Living in New York City we see the effects of homelessness on a daily basis, but there's plenty we don't see. As a child, author David Ambroz was raised on the streets and was in and out of foster care. He talked about it in his book called 'Growing Up Homeless.'

Artemis I leak

NASA engineers have found another leak during fuel testing for the Artemis I moon rocket. This time, a liquid hydrogen leak similar to the one that scrubbed the launch attempt at the beginning of this month was found. The space agency is now testing two replacement seals and new procedures as a fix.

