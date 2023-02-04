The Countdown: Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom on deep freeze, Chinese spy balloon

From the deep freeze to the Chinese spy balloon, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom offers her insight on Friday's top stories on 'The Countdown.'

From the deep freeze to the Chinese spy balloon, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom offers her insight on Friday's top stories on 'The Countdown.'

Temperatures will not only be bitterly cold, but it could also be dangerous for anyone outside for too long.

Dani Beckstrom breaks down ways that you can fight the freeze and stay safe.

She also provides some insight into the Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted flying across the United States.

The National Weather Service said that it's definitely not a weather service balloon.

Beckstrom details the differences between the balloon that has been spotted and a typical National Weather Service balloon.

As for what to do about the balloon, a senior U.S. official familiar with the situation now says the plan is to wait until it's over the Atlantic Ocean and then try to shoot it down and retrieve it.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.