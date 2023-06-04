On this episode of Tiempo, we'll show you a new day labor center and revisit Fresh Air Fund's summer camp program.

Tiempo for June 4, 2023: New labor center and summer camp

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we'll show you a new day labor center that recently opened in Westchester County.

The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York led the effort to create the new center in Yonkers.

The center serves as a meeting point for workers looking for employment and the employers looking to hire them.

Men and women can go there for educational training, legal counsel, OSHA certification and much more.

Also on this episode, the Fresh Air Fund

offers a vital, memorable, adventurous summer camp program for New York City kids.

Inner city kids get a chance to head to the country for experiences they just can't get here in the five boroughs.

We talk to the program's chief executive officer, Lisa Gitelson, and former camper, Uriel Flores Garcia.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.